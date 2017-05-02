Car narrowly misses house, knocks down tree and fence before stopping

Written by Ric Wayman
May 2, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A homeowner is sighing with relief Tuesday after a black Infiniti sedan lost control about 4:15 p.m. and left the roadway. The Infiniti drove through the front yard, took out fencing and trees and crashed to a stop with his rear wheels about 2 feet off the ground, without hitting the house.

A car lost control on Valley View Drive Tuesday and ended up in the front yard of a home. St. George, Utah, May 2, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

“It appears the (Infiniti) was traveling northbound on Valley View,” St. George Police Officer Mike Christensen said. “It appears he crossed over into oncoming lanes, up over the sidewalk through the chain link fence and upended some trees.”

Christensen said the 26-year-old driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with minor injuries. No one at the home was injured.

Christensen added the driver will be cited for unsafe lane travel. The Infiniti was badly damaged in the mishap and was towed from the yard after being pulled off the fence.

Units from St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply