Car narrowly misses house, knocks down tree and fence before stopping

ST. GEORGE — A homeowner is sighing with relief Tuesday after a black Infiniti sedan lost control about 4:15 p.m. and left the roadway. The Infiniti drove through the front yard, took out fencing and trees and crashed to a stop with his rear wheels about 2 feet off the ground, without hitting the house.

“It appears the (Infiniti) was traveling northbound on Valley View,” St. George Police Officer Mike Christensen said. “It appears he crossed over into oncoming lanes, up over the sidewalk through the chain link fence and upended some trees.”

Christensen said the 26-year-old driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with minor injuries. No one at the home was injured.

Christensen added the driver will be cited for unsafe lane travel. The Infiniti was badly damaged in the mishap and was towed from the yard after being pulled off the fence.

Units from St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

