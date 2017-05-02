Police ask public’s aid in locating theft suspect

Anyone who may have knowledge of this individual or vehicle shown or information regarding the March 17 theft is asked to contact the Washington City Police at 435-634-5730, Washington City, Utah, March 17, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Washington City Police Department, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – Police are asking for the public’s aid in locating a man suspected of committing a theft in Washington City.

The alleged theft occurred on March 17, around 7 a.m., in the parking lot of the Harts Gas & Food convenience store at 260 S. Green Springs Drive, Washington City Police officer Ed Kantor said in a press release issued Tuesday.

“The suspect pulled up to the gas pumps driving a late 1990s to early 2000s model dark blue Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a white single axle ‘V-nose’ enclosed cargo trailer,” Kantor said. “There were no markings or logos on either the truck or trailer.”

Some private property was stolen from the area, Kantor said.

The suspect is described as:

A Hispanic male.

Possibly mid-to-late 20s in age.

Wearing a white long sleeve shirt, gray vest and denim jeans.

Photos of the alleged suspect and his vehicle are supplied in this article.

Anyone who my have knowledge of this individual or vehicle shown or information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Washington City Police at 435-634-5730.

Persons accused of having committed a crime are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

