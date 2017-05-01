Utah Woolen Mills and its ‘Suited for Good’ program focus of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon

BJ Stringham, president of Utah Woolen Mills, is the featured speaker at the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, May 3, 2017 | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Inspiration Luncheon Wednesday will feature BJ Stringham, president of Utah Woolen Mills.

Utah Woolen Mills, the vehicle behind “Suited for Good,” has been in business since 1905.

There’s an old saying – “You only get one chance at a first impression” – and at “Suited for Good,” Utah Woolen Mills is dedicated to helping men who are in the process of rebuilding by tailoring a new suit for them. This is a huge advantage for these men for interviews and in gaining employment. It becomes so much more than just a suit and tie, a chamber press release states.

For every suit Utah Woolen Mill sells, the company gives a suit to one of these rebuilding men.

Utah Woolen Mills has a long and storied history. Henry and Bryant Stringham picked things up in 1905 and focused on the mill and taking Utah Woolen Mills nationwide. At one point there were over 450 traveling salesmen and women traveling all over the country selling Utah Woolen Mill’s goods.

Bry Jr. Stringham, Bryant Sringham’s son, was next to take the reigns and focused on the retail side of things. Keeping Salt Lake’s downtown as home base, he began the retail store and tailoring shop that specialized in custom clothing.

Bart Stringham, current chairman and Bry Stringham’s son, took the retail shop to the next level introducing brands like Brioni and Oxxford to Utah. His dream was to put Utah Woolen Mills on the map as a premier clothing store. With quality being the upmost importance, he never deviated from that.

BJ Stringham, president, and Brandon Stringham, chief financial officer, have continued to build on what Bart built and are taking things to an even higher level of prestige. Bringing brands like Kiton, Isaia, and Eton among others, Utah Woolen Mills is nationally recognized as one of the best stores in the country.

BJ and Brandon search the world over to find the best that money can buy and hands can make. Luxury, beauty and style is what they are determined to bring to Salt Lake City. Utah Woolen Mills is a unique place where you will be remembered and cherished as a customer and friend, the press release states. Not many stores in the country have 3rd or 4th generation customers.

Event details

What : Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring BJ Stringham, president of Utah Woolen Mills.

: Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring BJ Stringham, president of Utah Woolen Mills. When : Wednesday, May 3. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m.

: Wednesday, May 3. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m. Where : Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George, Utah.

: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George, Utah. Admission: $15 per person. Registration is required for this event. Register online at the St. George Chamber of Commerce event webpage.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews