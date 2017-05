Snow Canyon Warriors represent well at Hawaiian rugby tournament – photo gallery

Snow Canyon vs Tereora (Cook Islands), Oahu, Hawaii, Apr. 27, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon boys rugby team traveled to Hawaii and participated in the Pacific Cup tournament against some of the best teams from around the western USA and Pacific islands. The Warriors placed fifth in the tourney, defeating teams from San Diego, Los Angeles and the Cook Islands along the way.

After receiving an invitation to the prestigious tournament, the Snow Canyon team raised funds and gained support from the St. George and Santa Clara communities.

The Snow Canyon Warriors played two games in the first day of action, last Thursday. The day’s first game was a victory over Tereora from the Cook Islands. The final score was 16-0 for Snow Canyon. After the game, the Warriors presented the Tereora team with t-shirts that were donated by Snow Canyon High School. The second match of the day was a tough loss to the Coastal Dragons from San Diego by a 14-10 score.

Snow Canyon avenged its loss to the Dragons on Friday, but lost to home favorite Kahuku. In the fifth-place game on Saturday, the Warriors beat the San Diego Mustangs 24-20. Snow Canyon had lost to the Mustangs earlier this month in San Diego.

While the Warriors were in Hawaii, they were able to see the local sites and landmarks, including a trip to Pearl Harbor and the P{olynesian Cultural Center.

