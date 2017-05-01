Region 9 Hardball Show: Week 4’s big winners and plays

A month ago, the Dixie Flyers were swept by Desert Hills and their title hopes took a big hit. With last week’s sweep of Hurricane, Dixie is on the cusp of clinching the Region 9 championship. How did they do it. On today’s show, we explore that question and look back at the three series from last week, plus talk about the top plays and numbers from Week 4 of region play.

We’ll also look closer at each team, name our Bakston Freight player of the week and show you the Holbrook Asphalt play of the week.

And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy picture of the week on this show and every week.

The Region 9 Hardball Show is brought to you by Revere Health.

Week 3 results:

Tuesday

Dixie 11, Hurricane 1

Snow Canyon 11, Desert Hills 6

Pine View 9, Cedar 1

Friday

Dixie 10, Hurricane 0

Desert Hills 7, Snow Canyon 2

Pine View 17, Cedar 0

This week’s Red Rock Collision battles

Tuesday

Dixie at Cedar, 4 p.m. (KSUB)

Pine View at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7)

Hurricane at Desert Hills, 7 p.m,

Friday

Snow Canyon at Pine View, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Cedar at Dixie, 7 p.m. (KSUB)

Desert Hills at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

