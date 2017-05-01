2 cars collide almost head-on; loose gravel a factor

Two cars collide almost head-on Monday evening on Riverside Drive. St. George, Utah, May 1, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Mustang coming around a bend on Riverside Drive just east of Heritage Elementary School Monday evening lost control and slid into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking a Toyota almost head-on.

“About 6:32 this evening I was dispatched to a crash here on Riverside Drive about 900 East,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said. “The vehicle that was traveling westbound was a 2007 Ford Mustang, coming around the corner up here by the Doctor’s Free Clinic, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center lane and hit an oncoming car coming eastbound.”

Advisory signs were out on Riverside Drive stating there was loose gravel on the road and that while the speed limit on the road was 40 mph, the advisory speed with the loose gravel was 25 mph. Indeed, the sound of loose gravel was evident on the road as the passing cars crunched over it.

Hale said no injuries were reported on the scene. Both cars received heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Hale added that the male driver of the Mustang had one female passenger with him and the female driver of the Toyota had one passenger as well.

Hale said the Mustang driver had just moved to St. George from Oregon one week ago.

“A citation was issued to the driver of the westbound (Mustang) for failure to keep in his proper lane.” Hale said. “Normal speed on this road is 40, but you take it too fast and (your car) can’t handle it. Rock chipping, the safest speed is 25.”

Units from the St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance were called to the scene. Traffic was slowed on Riverside Drive for about 45 minutes while investigation and cleanup took place.

This report is based on personal observation and preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders. It may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman