Lane closures set for I-15 widening project

Written by Mori Kessler
May 1, 2017
Work being done on the I-15 bridges over the Virgin River between mileposts 4 and 5, St. George, Utah, April, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Traffic on Interstate 15 between mileposts 4 and 5 – the Dixie Drive and Brigham Road exits – will be reduced to single-lane traffic for three nonconsecutive nights starting Monday.

Roadway widening work being done on I-15 between mileposts 4 and 5, St. George, Utah, April, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

On the first night, road crews working on widening the interstate bridges over the Virgin River will begin to set girders to support the new bridge deck, according to an email update from the Utah Department of Transportation.

“Due to the large area needed for the crane to lift and set these concrete beams, it will be necessary to close both the northbound and southbound inside lanes (closest to the median) of I-15 at the bridge structure,” UDOT officials said in the update.

The times of lane closures, beginning Monday night, are as follows:

  • Monday, May 1, from 10 p.m. to Tuesday, May 2, at 6 a.m.
  • Wednesday, May 3, from 10 p.m to Thursday, May 4, at 6 a.m.
  • Monday, May 8, from 10 p.m. to Tuesday, May 9, at 6 a.m.

Due to the width restriction of lanes at 11 feet, UDOT encourages all drivers traveling through the construction zone to use caution and obey all signage.

Other construction activities currently taking place include:

  • Median paving and barrier installation is nearly complete. Once the new bridge deck is constructed, the barrier will be connected to the north and south sections.
  • Installation of jet grouted columns on the south side of the river continues.
  • Construction of the retaining wall along the frontage road continues.
  • Construction activities on the bridge structure over the next month include setting the girders, forming and pouring the deck, curing the deck, paving and installation of median.
A map of alternative routes the public can take due to the closure of the segment of the Virgin River Trail that passes under a set of freeway bridges where roadwork is currently taking place. | Click to enlarge | Map courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

Trail closures

A portion of the popular Virgin River Trial that passes through the construction zone has been closed to use. Click on the map featured in this article to view alternative trail routes.

Purpose of the road work

The plan is to add an auxiliary lane in both directions that will allow drivers to enter the freeway and exit at the next interchange without merging with through-traffic or changing lanes – basically just driving straight on through. The new lanes are anticipated to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

Adding those new lanes will involve demolishing and replacing the narrow bridges over the Virgin River – a process expected to conclude by December.

In addition to providing a third lane of travel, the new bridges will also be able to accommodate the creation of a fourth lane in the future.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply