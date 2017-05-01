Injured hiker helped off trail by Iron County rescuers

Iron County Sheriff's deputies and members of the Iron County Search and Rescue and Ropes Rescue team respond to an injured hiker on the Blowhard Trail in Cedar Canyon, Iron County, Utah, April 30, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Search and Rescue, St. George News / Cedar City News

IRON COUNTY – Search and rescue teams were sent to the Blowhard Trail in Cedar Canyon Sunday afternoon following news that a hiker had injured himself.

Around 1 p.m., Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area and advised that the hiker, 54-year-old Mark Barrett, of Cottonwood Heights, may have broken his leg, Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said in an email.

Barrett was approximately 3 miles from the trailhead when the injury occurred. He was unable to call anyone due to a lack of cellphone service in the area, yet was able to send a text message to a family member in northern Utah.

“The family member in turn called the Valley Communications Center in Salt Lake City who then transferred the call to Cedar Communications Center here in Cedar City,” Schlosser said.

The Iron County Search and Rescue and Iron County Ropes Rescue teams were also sent to the trail and were able to locate and carry Barrett out.

Iron County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Sheriff’s Ropes Team and Sheriff’s Deputies finishing up Rescue in Cedar Canyon. Good work by all. — Iron County Sheriff (@ironsheriff) April 30, 2017

The hiker was transported to Cedar City Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

