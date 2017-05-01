Live Well Center spring lectures; everything from family health care to the FBI

This photo is a conceptual image of an FBI agent conducting surveillance for illustration. On May 12, FBI Special Agent Gary France will deliver a free public lecture on the 21st Century FBI as part of a lecture series offered to the public by Intermountain Healthcare’s Live Well Center in St. George. Lectures are free and are offered most Fridays from 10-11 a.m. on the first floor of the SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George, Utah. | Image by chairboy / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Intermountain Healthcare’s Live Well Center in St. George is bringing an array of educational lectures starting Friday that are sure to interest people of all ages and stages of life and occupation.

Topics in the spring lineup include among others: brain health and wellness; how Adult Protective Services works; the Family Healthcare Clinic; drug therapy and its correlation to finances; and yes, what the FBI looks like in the 21st century.

The lectures are free and are offered from 10-11 a.m. most Fridays through June 23, on the first floor of the SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, just south of the River Road campus of Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Lecture schedule

May 5: “Maintaining Brain Health” | Lecture by Trevor Smith, who holds a doctorate and a Master of science.

May 12: “The 21st Century FBI” | Special Agent Gary France.

May 19: “Adult Protective Services, What You Need to Know” | Adult Protective Services program manager Karen Sevilla.

May 26: No lecture.

June 2: “Family Healthcare Clinic: The Best Kept Secret in St. George” | Lori Wright, CEO.

June 9: “Financial Toxicity: The New Drug Therapy Side Effect” | Scott Mecham, director, SWR Pharmacy Services.

June 16: “The Lymphatic System and the Benefits of Lymphatic Massage” | Cynthia McDonald, lymphatic therapist.

June 23: “What You Don’t Know About Hospice and Grief” | Kirk Bitton, chaplain.

Intermountain Live Well Centers

The Intermountain Live Well Centers are focused on helping residents live the healthiest life possible. According to its webpage, the Live Well Center in St. George offers services that focus on improving health and wellness through physical activity, good nutrition, better sleep and stress management. The centers also offer comprehensive lifestyle assessments, fitness testing and counseling to motivate, educate and inspire.

