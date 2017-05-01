Arrowhead Gallery showcases oil painter, metal sculptor in May

Arrowhead Gallery ETC | Photo courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery ETC, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Arrowhead Gallery is pleased to announced the May featured artists: Kirk Parkinson and A.J. Unrien. Both artists will showcase previous and new works in the gallery throughout the month. Additionally, a ‘”Featured Artist Reception” will be held May 12 from 6-8 p.m. for the public to meet the artists.

About the artists

Kirk Parkinson

Parkinson’s artistic interests began at an early age. He attended both Dixie College (now Dixie State University) and the University of Utah. Parkinson paints primarily with oil but occasionally uses acrylic and pastel. His work celebrates the unusual or dramatic aspects of Mother Nature.

Parkinson has received various accolades for his work. His paintings were displayed at various events such as the Springville Museum of Art, Sears Dixie Invitational and the National Parks Show at the St. George Art Museum. He is a member of the Southern Utah Art Guild and exhibits at the Arrowhead Gallery, Red Cliffs Gallery, Split Rock Gallery and the Relics Gallery in Salt Lake City.

A.J. Unrien

Unrien’s artistic creativity dates back to the 1970s. Through the years he has developed his own unique technique in metal sculpting and southwest artwork design utilizing recycled automobile metal. He became creative in burning metal with a welding torch by trial and error shaping the metal into something of beauty and uniqueness.

For one such piece he incorporated elk antlers with the metal. Another of his superb artwork pieces is a Spanish Galleon, which is in the front display window at the Arrowhead Gallery. He has always had an artistic talent and finally found his niche utilizing recycled automobile metal to create and perfect his unique style.

There will be a Featured Artist Reception in the gallery on May 12 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to come meet the artists, view the wonderful art in the gallery and enjoy some delicious refreshments.

The Arrowhead Gallery is located at 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about their activities.

Event details

What: “Featured Artist Reception.”

When: Friday, May 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free.

