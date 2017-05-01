June 24, 1954 — April 27, 2017

Elizabeth Wayman, 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep due to complications from cancer on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at approximately 4:20 p.m. She was born on June 24, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Clarence Jessop Wayman and Cloteel Barlow Wayman.

Liz was raised in the Salt Lake Valley and moved numerous times throughout her life. She attended school in Salt Lake City. Liz was primarily a homemaker and was an amazing mother. Liz had many hobbies including cooking, gardening, traveling and being of service to people. She was well known for making the best food around. She loved all flowers but particularly orchids and lilies. Liz had an amazing green thumb and always had a beautiful garden and flowerbeds.

Liz had 11 children of her own but was a mother to hundreds, if not thousands more. She was incredibly kind and accepting of everyone regardless of where they were from or how others perceived them. Liz’s favorite color was lavender.

Liz is survived by her 11 children, forty-nine grandchildren, and 15 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her Father, Mother, six brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services

Services will be May 2, at 1 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary located at 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

There will be a viewing on Monday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m., and another viewing on Tuesday the day of the services from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Interment will take place at Isaac Carling Memorial Cemetery in Colorado City, Arizona, at 4 p.m. following the services.

Liz loved flowers, so feel free to bring flowers if you feel so inclined.

The family would like to thank Zion’s Way Hospice (Andrea, Tara, Lexi) and all of their talented staff for the incredible strength and support they provided for Liz and her family. We would also like to thank the staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center for their utmost professionalism and kindness during the time leading up to Liz’s passing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary