Utah Nonprofits Association holds training workshop on technology trends

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Nonprofits Association will present a training workshop for nonprofit organizations titled “Technology for NPOs” by Michael Gburski, President of Jadefire Development.

The session, to be held Thursday at the DXATC Emergency Response Training Center, is part of the association’s ongoing professional development program that provides comprehensive training to nonprofit organizations, their boards, volunteers and key stakeholders in order to enhance and support success, impact and sustainability for the vital work, programs and services nonprofits provide to communities.

“Technology tools, training and trends have always been one of the most requested workshops our members ask for.” Dawn McLain, Southern Utah committee chair, said. “There are so many tools out there, and more coming every day, which can be very overwhelming. Finding the right tools can enhance mission-related outcomes and overall performance. Strategic technology use starts with planning, evaluation and acquisition.”

“However, without implementation the ‘strategy’ element falls out of the equation,” McLain said. “In this workshop, our goal is to provide information about available tools and education to support the evaluation process of this cycle so that our members have a better success rate in implementation.”

The workshop will discuss the variety and benefits of technology tools available to nonprofit organizations. Considering the wealth of options available to improve communication, collaboration and donor/volunteer management, awareness of what is out there is important, and the evaluation process from the perspective individual organizations is also key. The workshop will also provide nonprofit leaders an understanding on how some of these tech tools can help their organization have a greater impact.

Michael Gburski

Gburski has been working in the nonprofit community since 2007. During that time, he has held a number of different roles such as vice chair, secretary, committee chair, and executive director.

He established the Southern Utah committee for the Utah Nonprofits Association, a small group of dedicated individuals who work to increase the educational and networking opportunities for nonprofits and businesses in the Southern Utah region.

With decades of experience in sales, marketing, project management, operations management, business development and software engineering, Gburski has worked in a variety of industries and businesses.