No Filter Flashback: Climbing Shinob Kibe

FEATURE — In this flashback episode of the “No Filter Show” co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair are joined by former St. George News reporter Don Gilman for a climb up Shinob Kibe. Indeed, if you motor about Washington County much at all, you’ve seen this standout pastel striped cone.

Now’s your chance to explore it … vicariously … “No Filter” style.

Watch the video up top.

“No Filter Show” Episode 138

