Kaibab National Forest: Firewood permits, campground openings

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will offer firewood cutting permits for the 2017 firewood season beginning May 1 for all three ranger districts. Campgrounds will also open for recreational use May 15.

The minimum cost for a personal use firewood permit is $20, which is good for four cords of wood. Firewood cutting permits can be purchased at the following locations and during the specified hours Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays:

Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 928-635-5600

Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 928-638-2443

North Kaibab Ranger District, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 928-643-7395

The 2017 firewood cutting season will remain open across the entire forest from May 1 to Nov 30. Free-use permits may also be available for specific areas of the forest. Individuals seeking such permits should check with the appropriate ranger district office for availability, locations and other information.

All permits issued will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each quarter cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest.

The removal of firewood is permitted only from National Forest lands on the district for which the permit is issued. Firewood cutters are reminded to take note of property boundaries and cut only on National Forest lands.

Firewood cutters should also be aware that chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start. Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless steel spark arrestor screen. Cutters should check with forest offices periodically for information about the implementation of fire restrictions.

Detailed firewood cutting information and maps for each ranger district are available on the Kaibab National Forest website.

Campgrounds open

Recreational campgrounds on the North Kaibab Ranger District will open May 15 and remain open until Oct. 15.

Both the Jacob Lake campground and the DeMotte campground will be open and available for public recreation and overnight camping. The Jacob Lake campground is located 30 miles southeast of Fredonia, Arizona, on U.S. Route 89A at roughly 7,900 feet. The DeMotte campground is located about 25 miles south of the Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center on Arizona Highway 67 at roughly 8,700 feet.

A complete list of amenities may be found at Recreation.gov by searching for the specific campground. Campers are reminded to be mindful of any rules associated with the campground and always maintain fire safety when making a campfire. To stay current with any fire restrictions in Arizona go to firerestrictions.us/az.

Additionally, the Kaibab Camper Village, which is privately owned and managed but surrounded by Kaibab National Forest, is also scheduled to be open from May 14 through Oct. 15. Kaibab Camper Village offers full RV hookups and tent sites and is located just 40 miles from the Grand Canyon National Park North Rim. For more information on Kaibab Camper Village, go to its website or call 928-643-7804.

To make reservations at the Jacob Lake campground or the DeMotte campground, please visit Recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777. Additional information on all of the Kaibab National Forest recreational sites is available at the forest service website.

