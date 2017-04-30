Motorcyclist hospitalized following collision

A St. George Police officer examines a motorcycle after it collided with a car on Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, April 29, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after reportedly crashing into a car on Red Hills Parkway Saturday night.

Units from St. George Police Department were dispatched to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and 1000 East at approximately 10:43 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was westbound on Red Hills Parkway when he hit an eastbound silver Lexus passenger car, St. George Police Lt. Curtis Spragg said. The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

When police responded, they found the motorcycle lying on its side in the street several feet from the Lexus.

“It looks to me like from talking to the driver of the vehicle,” Spragg said, “they were proceeding through on a green light and motorcycle may have cut in front of them, failing to yield.”

“We’ll let the accident reconstruction team look at any of the possible skid marks on the roadway, lane of impact and stuff like that,” Spragg said, adding that the exact cause of the collision was still unclear.

Medical personnel from St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance rushed to the scene.

“He’s been transported with some injuries,” Spragg said. “Not wearing his helmet, so that part doesn’t help.”

The severity of the man’s injuries was unknown to police at the time this report was taken.

Citation is pending while the motorcyclist receives treatment and the investigation is conducted.

The Lexus sustained some damage to its front end and a partially shattered windshield where the motorcyclist apparently made contact.

Eastbound traffic on Red Hills Parkway was blocked while police investigated the scene of the collision.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.