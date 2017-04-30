Caught on camera: Felony stop and a K-9 bring end to high-speed chase

Written by Joseph Witham
April 30, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after giving high-speed chase to troopers on the interstate then fleeing on foot until a K-9 unit caught her. A passerby caught the final portion of the foot chase on camera.

Utah Highway Patrol received an “attempt to locate” bulletin around 4 p.m. Saturday asking law enforcement to watch for a Gold Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 24-year-old woman who had been spotted driving recklessly at milepost 51 on Interstate 15, trooper Cameron Roden said.

Troopers set up at Exit 33 to try to stop the suspect car heading south, but it blazed past the exit.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Roden said. “The trooper initiated a traffic stop at Exit 27, and the vehicle didn’t stop and increased speed.”

Pursuit ensued and troopers prepared to deploy spikes. At one point, the woman was reportedly driving nearly 120 mph. An initial attempt to stop the car with spikes failed but a second attempt prevailed.

“They attempted spikes again at about milepost 9 and were successful,” Roden said. “The vehicle slowed and then the driver lost control and crashed into the center concrete barrier and came to a stop at milepost 8.”

Utah Highway Patrol troopers and a K-9 unit stop a fleeing suspect who had given southbound chase to UHP on Interstate 15 between mileposts 51 and 8 where the felony stop was successful. St. George, Utah, April 29, 2017 | Photo from video by Ashley Benson Heath, St. George News

As troopers approached the car using felony-stop, or high-risk stop, protocols, the woman left the car and started running toward a concrete barrier.

She jumped up on the barrier and an attending K-9 unit deployed its dog to catch her. The K-9 bit her and authorities were able to apprehend her.

See video top of this report showing troopers with K-9 apprehending the suspect.

The woman was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries relating to the dog bite before being booked into jail, Roden said.

The incident is still under investigation, Roden said Saturday, but drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors. Charges were still pending determination at the time.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

