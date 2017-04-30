Mesquite Days to be led by ‘Citizen of the Year’ and art advocate as grand marshal

Composite Image: Front, Mesquite "Citizen of the Year" Bunny Wiseman smiles for a photo; back, hands clapping during a Veterans Day parade, location and date not specified | Wiseman photo courtesy of the city of Mesquite, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Art advocate and current “Citizen of the Year” Bunny Wiseman will be honored as this year’s “Mesquite Days Parade” grand marshal. The parade will take place May 6 at 10 a.m.

Wiseman and her husband, Mike, moved to Mesquite, Nevada, over 10 years ago as year-round residents. Both are passionate about the area’s weather and enjoy participating in pickleball and bicycle riding almost every day.

In Mesquite, Wiseman is well-known as an advocate for the arts, tirelessly helping people participate in myriad opportunities and enjoy the arts, a city news release said. She is a board member for five arts organizations and president of three arts organizations and still found time to manage the “Hearts for the Arts Gala” for several years. She teaches painting and drawing classes in the Fine Arts Gallery and has participated in obtaining funds and executing building of the Gallery Classroom.

Wiseman is active in many types of events, activities and capacities in the city. She has been an executive member of the Chamber of Commerce board, is on the committee to produce a city charter and serves on the City Master Plan Committee.

“Ms. Senior Mesquite” saw Wiseman place as runner-up and Mesquite Community Theater engaged her as manager. She participated in two large projects to improve and update the Mesquite Community Theater.

Mesquite Days will take place Wednesday through Saturday. Information about the event and other activities in Mesquite can be found online or by calling telephone 702-346-8732.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews