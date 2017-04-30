Amazing Earthfest seeks volunteer organizers

Background photo shows Paria Mountains at Paria townsite in Grand Staircase -Escalante National Monument near Kanab, Utah, undated | Photo by SumikoPhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

KANAB — Planning for the Amazing Earthfest in Kanab is underway and volunteers are needed to help plan the week-long event.

Scheduled for May 14-20, the 11th annual Earthfest needs volunteers for the schedule of more than 35 different events, including a nine film documentary screening. Get complete festival details here.

To learn more about how you can help create the next Earthfest, call the festival director at telephone 435-644-3735, or sign up online.

Event coordinators invite you to explore scientific knowledge and discover shared values in conservation and land ethics, their announcement states.

“Enhance your appreciation for the benefits public lands provide and advance your understanding of natural systems and human impacts upon them. Help create an emerging identity for Kanab as a destination connecting people with their natural heritage.”

Amazing Earthfest events aim to encourage individual experience and community conversation about the mysteries and majesty of the natural world.

