Cotton Days parade a resounding success; video

WASHINGTON CITY — The 2017 Cotton Days parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning in Washington City as adults and children alike enjoyed the festive floats, banners, marchers and commercial entries.

Watch the video top of this report.

Other activities on Saturday included a breakfast by the Lions Club, a car show and a tractor pull.

A Cotton Days family hoedown is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Lions Club patio, 75 East Telegraph St. Music will be provided by DJ Lex.

A historical fireside will be presented Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Washington City Museum, 25 East Telegraph St.

Monday is a free swim day at the Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive.

Cotton Days festivities are a week-long event, ongoing through Monday.

Read more: Cotton Days Celebration honors Washington City’s heritage

St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

Email: sdemke@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews