Cotton Days parade a resounding success; video

Written by Sheldon Demke
April 29, 2017

WASHINGTON CITY — The 2017 Cotton Days parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning in Washington City as adults and children alike enjoyed the festive floats, banners, marchers and commercial entries.

Vintage tractors line the street at the 2017 Cotton Days parade Saturday. Washington, Utah, April 29, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

Other activities on Saturday included a breakfast by the Lions Club, a car show and a tractor pull.

A Cotton Days family hoedown is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Lions Club patio, 75 East Telegraph St. Music will be provided by DJ Lex.

A historical fireside will be presented Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Washington City Museum, 25 East Telegraph St.

Monday is a free swim day at the Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive.

Cotton Days festivities are a week-long event, ongoing through Monday.

St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

