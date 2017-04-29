Volunteers: Shovels and trees, please, for Arbor Day

ST. GEORGE — A pleasant array of children and adults quickly claimed shovels provided by the city Saturday morning at Tonaquint Nature Center and the planting began.

It was St. George City Parks celebration of Arbor Day, never mind the official day being Friday.

Volunteers participated in tree planting and general park cleanup and were rewarded with a hot dog lunch.

Watch the video top of this report.

Arbor Day in the United States was first organized by J. Sterling Morton in 1872 to encourage people to plant trees.

Tonaquint Nature Center had about 200 trees available for planting Saturday.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” city Parks Manager Shane Moore said. “We thank everybody who’s ever come down here and planted a tree. It’s a great place and I encourage everyone to come down and check it out.”

Resources

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman