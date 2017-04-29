Volunteers: Shovels and trees, please, for Arbor Day

Written by Ric Wayman
April 29, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A pleasant array of children and adults quickly claimed shovels provided by the city Saturday morning at Tonaquint Nature Center and the planting began.

It was St. George City Parks celebration of Arbor Day, never mind the official day being Friday.

Volunteers participated in tree planting and general park cleanup and were rewarded with a hot dog lunch.

Watch the video top of this report.

Arbor Day in the United States was first organized by J. Sterling Morton in 1872 to encourage people to plant trees.

Tonaquint Nature Center had about 200 trees available for planting Saturday.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” city Parks Manager Shane Moore said. “We thank everybody who’s ever come down here and planted a tree.  It’s a great place and I encourage everyone to come down and check it out.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

1 Comment

  • youcandoit April 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I would have liked to have helped. I never know when events are going to happen. Can St. George news announce events before it occurs?

