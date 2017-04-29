Kickball with the cops scores a home run for families in need

SANTA CLARA — Public safety officers and the community converged at the Archie H. Gubler Park Friday evening for a friendly kickball competition that doubled as a fundraiser for families in need.

A production of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, it was the second “Kickball with the Cops” fundraiser, last year’s having raised money for two families suffering from traumatic brain injuries.

“This year, we’ve just expanded on what we had last year, and we’re raising some funds for a couple families from our community, specifically Santa Clara and Ivins, that could use some help in times of need,” tournament organizer and Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Nick Nuccitelli said.

See the action on video in the media player top of this report.

The tournament included teams representing police and fire departments from within Washington County playing against teams composed of businesses in the area.

Each team put down money to participate, with the proceeds going toward the families.

“Anybody that wants to put in a team is welcome to put in a team,” Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Chad Holt said.

Sponsoring teams included B.T. Pierson Tire and Service, Edge Print and Supply, Harmons Neighborhood Grocer, Brad Harr and Associates, Lightfoot’s Convenience Store, Bay Equity, Troy’s Custom Body and Paint, ERA Brokers and Dutchman’s Market, with support from Cherry Creek Radio.

“Without those people helping us and being part of it,” Nuccitelli said of the sponsor teams, “it’d be difficult to do so.”

Public safety teams included representation from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George Police Department, Hurricane City Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Ivins City Fire Department and Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department.

“The way we structure it, is we just want people to come out and enjoy a good evening with the cops,” Nuccitelli said. “The majority of time when we get to meet people, they’re calling us because of problems that they’re having, or something that they need us to do. Well, this time we need them to just play with us and have a good time playing kickball.”

Participants and spectators numbered in the hundreds as teams braved the windy cold evening for the friendly competition.

Organizers specifically chose kickball for its accessibility as an elementary school sport that anyone can jump into.

“It’s good to build some camaraderie and have fun for a good cause,” newly hired Ivins City Fire Chief Brad Hannig said.

Though his team wasn’t performing spectacularly, he said, they were having a great time, regardless.

“We’re having fun, that’s all that matters,” Hannig said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

