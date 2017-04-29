Traffic stop nets 50 pound meth seizure for UHP

Some of the 40 packages that UHP found in hidden comparts in a Taurus driven by a Las Vegas man on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning near the Arizona-Utah border where he was arrested. St. George, Utah, April 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Las Vegas man is in jail following a routine traffic stop Tuesday that led authorities to find two trap doors inside a vehicle allegedly containing 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

Rudy Ramirez, 27, was arrested and booked into Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second degree felony, possession of a vehicle compartment for contraband, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Ramirez was initially pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper at about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 near milepost 2 for registration violation.

“I ran the license plate on the vehicle and it did not return to any vehicle,” Trooper Jesse Williams wrote in the probable cause statement.

According to court documents filed in 5th District Court, when the trooper requested the vehicle registration and insurance for the silver 2010 Ford Taurus Rameriz was driving, the information on both came back to individuals who were not present.

The trooper said he noticed “other indicators of criminal activity,” and called in UHP Trooper Chris Terry and his K-9 Titan. A full search ensued after the dog indicated there was a presence of narcotics in the car, court documents stated.

Troopers located two trap doors on the floor of the vehicle, one under each of the driver’s and passenger seats, where they allegedly found 40 brick-shaped packages wrapped in plastic, all similar in size and packaging.

The trooper opened one of the packages to test the substance, a test that came out positive for methamphetamine using a field test kit, according to the statement.

UHP Trooper Jared Cornia said that another package was found that was wrapped in a towel, which was sent to the state crime lab for testing.

“Because of the threat of fetenyl, I did not open that package to test,” Williams stated.

In total, “the troopers seized 40 packages of meth encased in packaging material weighing 50 pounds total and one open package they sent to the crime lab for identification,” Cornia said.

It is believed the drugs originated out of California and were en route to the upper midwest, the trooper’s statement said.

Ramirez made his initial court appearance on Thursday in 5th District Court and was arraigned on the charges.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews