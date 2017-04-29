2 men are killed,1 in critical condition in 3rd fatal SR-18 crash in 4 weeks

ST. GEORGE — Two men were killed and one flown to the hospital in critical condition after an SUV rolled multiple times on state Route 18 Saturday morning.

Shortly before noon a single vehicle rollover was reported on SR-18 near mile marker 7 in St. George involving four occupants in a Dodge SUV that was traveling south when it veered off of the highway and started to roll, Victoria Harris of St. George said.

Victoria Harris was heading north on SR-18 at the time with her husband and hearing the crash she looked up to see “dust flying everywhere on the other side of the road,” she said.

They pulled over and ran to where the Dodge came to rest and saw that three men had been thrown from the vehicle during the rollover, and one passenger remained inside secured by his seat belt, she said.

The couple attempted to help the men who were ejected but according to the couple one passed away within a few minutes of their arrival.

“I heard one of them take his last breath,” Victoria Harris said.

Her husband, Randy Harris, helped one of the men who was ejected while responders were en route, she said.

Victoria Harris also said the man who remained in the car during the rollover got out of the vehicle and tried to help his friends.

Victoria Harris shared what the couple witnessed at the scene, and the loss they felt.

“The one that was life-flighted, and the other two that were thrown from the car weren’t wearing their seat belts,” Victoria Harris said sobbing, “people please, wear your seat belt.”

Another witness, Sage Nutter of St. George, was traveling south on SR-18 returning from a camping trip, and was in front of the Dodge when he said.

“My friend Natalie saw in the rear-view mirror a car flying off of the road,” Nutter said, “and I saw it roll probably four times with dust flying everywhere.”

Immediately after witnessing the crash Nutter and his friend made a U-turn and pulled to the side of the road, he said, and called 911 before running to the Dodge to see if they could help.

As they neared the SUV, Nutter realized that he knew one of the men who had been thrown out of the vehicle.

“When I ran up I saw that I knew one of them, he was my good friend,” Nutter said, “and I can’t even describe the feeling, it’s horrible.”

Numerous agencies responded to the scene including officers from the St. George Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington City Police, St. George firefighters, Intermountain Health’s Life Flight helicopter and Gold Cross Ambulance.

An official statement from the Utah Highway Patrol has not yet been released. Officers are still on scene conducting the investigation at the writing of this report. A statement will be released once the findings are available, Trooper Cameron Roden, public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by witnesses at the scene and does not contain the official statement from law enforcement.

St. George News Reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

