Remaining horse in New Harmony animal cruelty case to be euthanized

A horse that was found malnourished and injured in New Harmony is introduced to the Dust Devil Horse Ranch Sanctuary for Horses in Cedar City, Utah, circa February, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Ginger Grimes, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Still suffering from the effects of severe malnourishment and medical neglect, a colt will be euthanized as a result of its irreversible injuries.

Originally rescued from a New Harmony property where it suffered neglect along with three other horses that died of malnourishment, the colt was brought to Dust Devil Ranch Sanctuary for Horses in Cedar City in February where it began extensive rehabilitation efforts.

Read more: Arrests made after 3 horses found dead on New Harmony property

The horse, now named Chance, arrived with an untreated abscess in one of his hooves, causing pain, infection and immobility.

There was no indication of how long ago the horse had sustained the injury but if it had been treated properly at the time, veterinarians who inspected it said it likely would have healed quickly without long lasting effects.

Recent X-rays of the hoof revealed that the injury is much worse than initially thought.

“Unfortunately, the damage inside his foot is way more extensive that we had all bargained for. He has been in and out of lameness and for sure pain, way longer than we had all thought, not just a few months but many,” reads a post on the sanctuary’s Facebook page.

The sanctuary consulted extensively with veterinarians and staff at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab for the best outcome for Chance.

The consensus was that the severity of the injury was not conducive to healing and would lead to more chronic pain for the horse, leading to the conclusion that the most humane option in this case is euthanasia.

“Don’t think we came to this decision lightly, all involved are deeply saddened. Such a shame,” Dust Devil Ranch founder Ginger Grimes said in a Facebook post.

The news comes just days after John Trinity and Christina Silvers, two of the three defendants in the animal cruelty case, pleaded guilty to the charges originating from the discovery of three dead horses that reportedly died of starvation at the New Harmony property.

Read more: 2 plead guilty in New Harmony horse abuse case

Trinity and Silvers were sentenced to 90 days in jail but their terms were suspended, and they were placed on 12 months bench probation. They were also ordered to pay approximately $330 each in fines.

Silvers also permanently surrendered Chance to the sanctuary as part of her plea.

A third defendant, Kelton L. Prisbrey, recently had his court date moved to May 30.

Resources

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.