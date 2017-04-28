Recreation marijuana sales considered in Mesquite, other Utah-Nevada border towns

Members of the West Wendover City Council look at marijuana being harvested at Deep Roots Harvest in Mesquite, Nevada. undated | Photo courtesy of Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News, St. George News

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada — The neon lights of the casinos beckon you across the border for a little weekend fun.

Located right on the state line, this town of about 5,000 balloons to about 20,000 on weekends. People, mostly from Utah, arrive to drink, gamble or take in a concert. Now, city leaders are looking at another potential income source: marijuana.

“I have reservations, but I think it would be a good asset to the city for number one, revenue, and, for those that need it, medical marijuana,” West Wendover City Councilman Jerry Anderson told FOX 13.

The West Wendover City Council voted unanimously last week to begin the process to draft an ordinance to allow for marijuana sales.

Initially, city leaders said they are looking at allowing a medical marijuana dispensary. However, the ordinance could also open the door for recreational marijuana sales, if they so choose.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Nevada since 2000, but West Wendover declined to pursue it at the time.

“The more people are learning about it, the more socially acceptable it is,” Corona said. “Sixteen years later, it’s finally something the people of West Wendover, I think, can get behind.”

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station