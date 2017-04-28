Devil Pups help local Cowboy Action Shooters Club at regional match

Les Covey, Devil Pups advisor, explains what Devil Pups are doing during a break at the Four Corners Regional competition shooting match. April 27, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Bill Fortune, Utah Dixie Detachment 1270 Marine Corps League, St. George News

HURRICANE — The local Cowboy Action Shooting Club is hosting the 2017 Legends Four Corners Regional shooting match through Saturday at the Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range. The range is located on Regional Park Road, southwest off of state Route 9 in Hurricane.

Devil Pup youth volunteers are helping with range duties during the match. Organizers are asking patrons for a donation to recognize the Devil Pups service. Any funds collected by the Devil Pups will be used to help pay for their citizenship programs which begin with spring training and ultimately take the youths to a 10-day camp that mirrors the Marine Corps lifestyle.

“This allows the participating youth to raise funds for their trip to Camp Pendleton later in the summer,” Les Covey, counselor to the Devil Pups and a member of the Utah Dixie Detachment 1270 Marine Corps League, said.

Preparation for Camp Pendleton starts in the spring with early morning and Saturday workouts supervised by volunteers from the Utah Dixie Detachment.

Bill Fortune, public information officer for the detachment, said this preparation narrows the field from the start of the program to those who end up attending the camp.

“They start with about 15 to 20 kids,” Fortune said. “By the time they get through running all their exercises and get physically ready to go down to Pendleton, there are usually about eight or nine of them.”

Funds collected at the Cowboy Action Shooting Club match event will allow more local youth to participate.

For further information on the Cowboy Action Shooting Club at Southern Utah Practical Shooting range visit “Dixie Desparados” online or contact William Waddy, Club president, at 435-773-8916.

A complete listing of Saturday’s events can be found here.

Written by WILLIAM FORTUNE, public relations officer, Utah Dixie Detachment 1270, Marine Corps League

