Red light collision ties up intersection, results in possible injuries

ST. GEORGE – The alleged running of a red light at one of the city’s busier intersections temporarily impacted traffic and resulted in three people being taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., St. George Police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Bluff Street following a collision between a Kia Soul and an Isuzu Rodeo.

The driver of the Isuzu was making a left turn from Bluff Street toward Main Street on a green arrow, St. George Police Officer Dave McDaniel said, when the Kia Soul reportedly ran a red light and hit the side of the Izusu.

The impact spun both vehicles around in the intersection and ripped the front-right wheel off the Kia. Both vehicles would end up being towed from the scene.

Three individuals, two from the Kia and one from the Isuzu, were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance, McDaniel said, adding he did not know the extent of the injuries involved.

Each vehicle had three occupants riding inside when the collision occurred.

The Kia’s driver is likely to be given citations for running a red light and driving with a suspended license.

Traffic through a part of the intersection was temporarily blocked and diverted around the crash until it was cleared by around 4:40 p.m.

As no potential witnesses stopped to speak to police following the collision, police encourage anyone who may have seen anything to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300, or file a police report online on the police website here.

St. George Fire also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement at the scene and may not contain the full scope of findings.

