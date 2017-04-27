Merrill Bauer

Written by Obituaries
April 27, 2017

April 1, 1975 — April 24, 2017

Merrill Johnson Bauer passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, in Central, Utah. He was born April 1, 1975, in Hildale, Utah. He was raised in the Salt Lake Valley.

He was extremely gifted and was a computer wizard. Merrill was an exceptional athlete and excelled in baseball, basketball, football and track. He was deeply loved by his sweetheart, Chery, her children and all his family.

He was kind-hearted, gentle, brilliant, a strong personality and character.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Chery Taylor, and her children, Tristen and Cynthia; his father and mothers, extended family and grandparents: Spencer & Lois Johnson and Merrill R. Bauer.

Funeral services

  • All family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering, Friday, April 28, from 7-9 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, UT (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com .

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Obituaries Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Posted in ObituariesTagged , ,

Leave a Reply