Merrill Bauer

April 1, 1975 — April 24, 2017

Merrill Johnson Bauer passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, in Central, Utah. He was born April 1, 1975, in Hildale, Utah. He was raised in the Salt Lake Valley.

He was extremely gifted and was a computer wizard. Merrill was an exceptional athlete and excelled in baseball, basketball, football and track. He was deeply loved by his sweetheart, Chery, her children and all his family.

He was kind-hearted, gentle, brilliant, a strong personality and character.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Chery Taylor, and her children, Tristen and Cynthia; his father and mothers, extended family and grandparents: Spencer & Lois Johnson and Merrill R. Bauer.

Funeral services

All family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering, Friday, April 28, from 7-9 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

All family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering, Friday, April 28, from 7-9 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.