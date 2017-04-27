St. George man arrested for alleged sex abuse, sodomy of child

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 46-year-old St. George man is facing seven first-degree felony counts of sexual abuse of a child. He was arrested Wednesday for the alleged crime.

On April 13, a female juvenile reported to a St. George Police detective that she had been sexually assaulted by Carlos Alfredo Lopez Palma on at least seven different occasions, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington City Police Department in support of the arrest.

The sexual assaults allegedly occurred at Lopez Palma’s apartment when he lived in Washington City, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

The girl told police she was in fifth grade and sixth grade when the alleged abuse, detailed in the police report, occurred, the report stated.

“Recently, the suspect has requested inappropriate photos of the (alleged) victim which she did not send to him,” the officer wrote in the statement, noting that Lopez Palma also offered money to the girl if she would take her shirt off.

According to the statement, Lopez Palma used his position of trust to facilitate the sexual offenses and would tell the girl “he loved her and wanted to be with her.”

Following a police investigation, Lopez Palma was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Lopez Palma of five first-degree felony counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child along with two first-degree felony counts of sodomy on a child.

Lopez Palma is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 5th District Court Thursday afternoon before Judge Eric Ludlow.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.