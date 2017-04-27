Dixie State student charged with 1st-degree felony rape

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Dixie State University student was arrested Wednesday for first-degree felony rape.

Samuel Heber Butler, 21, was arrested by campus police for the alleged rape of a Dixie State female student on the night of Jan. 9, according to a probable cause statement filed by Dixie State College Police in support of the arrest.

The woman reported the rape to police the next day. She told police she had met Butler on an online dating app called Tinder and had agreed to go on a date with him, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

“Prior to going out with the suspect, the (alleged) victim conversed online with the suspect where the suspect told the (alleged) victim he wanted to get laid,” the officer wrote in the statement. “The (alleged) victim told this department she made it clear that she did not want to have sex with the suspect but would go get coffee with the suspect.”

The woman told police that when Butler picked her up at her apartment, he took her to his apartment instead of going for coffee, according to the statement.

Once inside the apartment, the report stated, Butler forced himself upon the woman despite the woman repeatedly telling him “no” and trying to push Butler off. Butler reportedly proceeded to have sex with the woman and, when he was finished, put his arm and leg over her so she couldn’t get up.

When police interviewed him, Butler allegedly admitted to taking the woman to his apartment and having sex with her, according to the statement.

“The suspect stated the (alleged) victim told him that she was really horny but that she couldn’t do this because she is not that type of person,” the officer stated.

Upon further investigation, police learned of various other similar allegations made against Butler, the report stated.

“Since the interview, this department has learned that the suspect has had similar events in other areas of Utah to include Logan City, Orem City and Utah County,” the officer wrote. “This department learned that the suspect has been listed as a rape suspect in other cases where the suspect forces himself upon the victim.”

Butler was subsequently arrested Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Butler of first-degree felony rape.

Butler is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 5th District Court Thursday afternoon before Judge Jeffrey Wilcox.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.