Jabez Durfee

January 16, 1954 — April 14, 2017

Jabez Walser Durfee was born Jan. 16, 1954, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Wally and Evelyn Durfee. He passed away of a heart attack in his son’s home in North Dakota on April 14, 2017.

He was the fifth of 11 children. He attended Hurricane High School and loved the valley and its people. He married Judy Spila in 1975 and they had three children. They later divorced. He then married Susanna Williams. Jay enjoyed a life of many trades; from a concrete worker, all types of construction, to tow truck driver, assistant mechanic, and his most loved occupation, over the road truck driver. He always said he was born in the wrong century and would have loved to live in the old west. He was a cowboy at heart and loved everything that had to do with cowboy life. He had several horses and always yearned for a simpler time. He lived in many places and currently called both Roy, Utah, and Dolan Springs, Arizona, home.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, his son Michael, and a sister Bonnie. He is survived by his children, Jaelin (Jason) Fjermestad and their children, Jaden, Stanton and Easton of Hurricane, Utah, Tylor (Monica) Durfee and their children, Tatyana, Dallas, Austin, Shaianne, Tyson, and Sasha of Tioga, North Dakota; and his siblings, Mel, Art, Rosemarie, Elbert, George, Virginia, Judy, Caralyn and Maralyn. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends will miss him forever in their hearts.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 29, at 12 p.m. in American Fork, Utah, at 470 S. 380 East.

In the case of inclement weather, the services will be held at the LDS church located at 381 S. 300 East in American Fork, Utah.

There will be additional services Saturday, May 13, in Tioga, North Dakota, at 302 N. Benson St. at 5 p.m.

The family would like to thank all those who have been so kind and wonderful during this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Fulkerson Stevenson funeral home, 701-664-2122. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit www.fulkersons.com.