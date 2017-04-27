TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
April 27, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

 Click play play-arrow above

Weekend events | April 28-30

Art

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 9 a.m. | Southern Utah University Commencement | Admission: Free | Location: Centrum Arena, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City
  • Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lectures | Admission: Free; advance reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
  • Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Meet the Expert: Astronomer | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George
  • Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George

Entertainment

  • Friday, 7 p.m. | “Born Into Brothels” | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Beauty and the Beast” | Admission: $5 | Location: Parowan High School, 168 N. Main St., Parowan
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Brigadoon” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Peter Cetera | Admission: $42-$62 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time | Kyle and Mistie Knight: “Elegant Deception” | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Kite Flight for Reading and Sight | Admission: Free | Location: Discovery Park lawn, 2077 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-586-5500
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Utah Honor Flight Welcome Home | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
  • Friday-Sunday | Cotton Days Celebration | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Various Washington City locations, see link

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Kickball With The Cops | Admission: $300 per team; spectators free | Location: Gubler Park, 2375 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara
  • Friday, starting at 6 p.m. to noon Saturday | Relay for Life | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St. George
  • Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Rotary Club “Evening of Elegance” | Admission: $50 per person, $350 for a full table of eight | Location: SunRiver Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St George
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
  • Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | Whiskey Tooth | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bombay Heavy | Admission: $15 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Misty Frampton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Many Miles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Support the Girls Benefit Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Torch Nouveau | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active

  • Friday, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | State Qualifier Race Weekend | Admission: $25; spectators free | Location: Virgin BMX, 900 N. Kolob Road, Virgin
  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Arbor Day Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D   C O N T E N T  • 

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply