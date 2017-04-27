TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 28-30
Art
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Rockville Bridge Plein Air Art Invitational | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Rockville, see link
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art as Jazz as Art II | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Snapshots! Washington County Works | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Child Abuse Prevention Month | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. | Kayenta Street Painting Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 800 Kayenta Parkway, Ivins
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Southern Utah University Commencement | Admission: Free | Location: Centrum Arena, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lectures | Admission: Free; advance reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Meet the Expert: Astronomer | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | “Born Into Brothels” | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Beauty and the Beast” | Admission: $5 | Location: Parowan High School, 168 N. Main St., Parowan
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Brigadoon” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Peter Cetera | Admission: $42-$62 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time | Kyle and Mistie Knight: “Elegant Deception” | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Kite Flight for Reading and Sight | Admission: Free | Location: Discovery Park lawn, 2077 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-586-5500
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Utah Honor Flight Welcome Home | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Friday-Sunday | Cotton Days Celebration | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Various Washington City locations, see link
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Kickball With The Cops | Admission: $300 per team; spectators free | Location: Gubler Park, 2375 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara
- Friday, starting at 6 p.m. to noon Saturday | Relay for Life | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St. George
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Rotary Club “Evening of Elegance” | Admission: $50 per person, $350 for a full table of eight | Location: SunRiver Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St George
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Whiskey Tooth | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bombay Heavy | Admission: $15 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Misty Frampton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Many Miles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Support the Girls Benefit Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Torch Nouveau | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | State Qualifier Race Weekend | Admission: $25; spectators free | Location: Virgin BMX, 900 N. Kolob Road, Virgin
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Arbor Day Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
