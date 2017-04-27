Cotton Days Celebration honors Washington City’s heritage

In this photo from 2016, a patriotic parade entry rides through Washington City during the Cotton Days festivities, Washington City, Utah, April 30, 2016 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — It is time once again for the Cotton Days Celebration, otherwise known as Washington City’s birthday celebration. The annual event celebrates the pioneering history of the city while honoring the generations of the city’s future.

The celebration lasts over a week with festivities throughout the city. In addition to the festivities Cotton Days also provides ample opportunities for guests to learn about the early history of the pioneers who carved out a life in the desert.

Throughout the week approximately 2,800 second-graders from the Washington County School District visit Cotton Days and learn about the city’s history of growing cotton and other historical points of interest, said Wendi Bulkley, marketing and events manager for Washington City.

Friday-Monday boast a large array of activities that range from historical tours and firesides to car shows, parades and free swimming at the community center.

“This is our biggest weekend,” Bulkley said.

A full schedule of Friday-Monday events is below

Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. | Ice Cream Social, Wagon Ride, Movie in the Park | Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph

Meet at Veterans Park for an ice cream social and historical tours on a wagon ride. Spend the evening under the stars watching Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Kids are encouraged to dress in prince and princess attire.

Saturday, April 29, 7 a.m. | Cotton Days 5K | Sullivan Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Road

The Cotton Days 5K is a fun family tradition. For more information click here.

Saturday, April 29, 7:30-10 a.m. | Lion’s Club Breakfast | Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph

Guests are invited to enjoy a breakfast of ham, eggs and pancakes served by the Washington Utah Lions Club and Mayor Ken Neilson.

Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. | Cotton Days Parade | Telegraph Street

The annual parade features as many as 75 entries.

Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. | Car Show | Nisson Park, 251 W. Telegraph

Guests can enjoy a free car show, free hot dogs and root beer (while supplies last), and be entered to win free gasoline.

Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. | Cotton Fest | Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph

Cotton Fest will include vendor booths, food vendors, kid games, live entertainment, bounce houses and free kid zone.

Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. | Tractor Pull | Vacant Lot by old Nisson’s Foodtown, 100 W. 100 North

Watch antique tractors in an amazing display of horsepower.

Sunday, April 30, 5 p.m. | Historical Society Fireside | Washington City Museum, 25 E. Telegraph

Learn about the history of Washington City. For more information call the Washington City Historical Society at 435-673-3085.

Monday, May 1, 5 p.m. | Washington City Swim Party | Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive

This free family swim party will feature swimming, entertainment and refreshments.

“Come and check us out,” Bulkley said.

