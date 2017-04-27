Surveillance cameras catch teens in the act on Webb Hill

Radio and television towers on Webb Hill where four teens were caught trespassing by police Saturday, St. George, Utah, April 24, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Four teens were caught on camera as they trespassed onto Webb Hill Saturday afternoon, unaware that their every move was observed in real-time at the police station.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday two St. George Police officers responded to Webb Hill to investigate a trespassing report that involved four teens. Video surveillance monitoring the area showed the teens entering the restricted area after climbing the chain-link fence, St. George Police Lt. Doug Sargent said.

Webb Hill houses multiple radio tower facilities that serve the local area, as well as numerous television stations including KMYU, channel 9 and KUED, which is a PBS station based in Salt Lake City.

Once inside the fenced area the teens were observed walking around and climbing the towers. One of the juveniles was allegedly observed throwing rocks at the ventilation system that cools the radio transmitters, Sargent said.

The four teens were still in the restricted area when officers arrived, Sargent said. Officers surveyed the damage while talking with the teens.

“They were cooperative and admitted to everything,” Sargent said, “and the whole thing was captured on video and the damage was fairly minor.”

That damage was confined to the cooling vents on the side of a small building that houses the ventilation system that is owned and maintained by KUED. The company was contacted by police and informed of the damage done.

KUED’s field engineer, Dennis Johnson, was sent to Webb Hill to survey the damage and schedule repairs.

“We are using a contractor to fabricate new cooling vents for the building, which is estimated to cost approximately $800 at this point, and there may be additional costs associated with the labor to install them, but that is a rough estimation,” Johnson said.

The ventilation system helps to move the air surrounding the transmitters, which naturally cools and warms the transmitters depending on the outside temperature. This type of system keeps the transmitters from becoming damaged as well as prolongs the life of the equipment.

Two 18-year-old girls were cited for trespass of a non-dwelling at the scene, Sargent said, while two male youths were cited for trespassing. One of the males was also cited for criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, for allegedly throwing rocks at the ventilation system building.

The teens were then released after their parents were contacted.

“The case will then be referred to juvenile court for what they were cited for,” Sargent said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews