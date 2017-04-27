Driver swerves to miss dog, hits vehicle instead

A white Toyota 4-Runner is towed after a two-vehicle collision on 100 South Thursday morning, St. George, Utah, April 27, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who swerved to avoid hitting a dog that darted out in the road Thursday struck a parked vehicle with a mother and her two small children inside.

At 11:30 a.m. St. George Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on 100 South near the corner of 600 East that involved a dark gray Ford Expedition and a white Toyota 4-Runner, St. George Police Officer Dave McDaniel said.

Upon arrival officers found both vehicles in the westbound lane of 100 South and checked the occupants for injuries. No one was injured although one of the children, a 7-week-old infant, would be checked out by a physician later in the day.

The driver of the 4-Runner told police he was heading west on 100 South and before he reached the corner of 600 East a dog ran out in front of his vehicle.

To avoid hitting the animal the driver swerved to the right and struck the Expedition that was parked under a tree next to the St. George City cemetery.

The driver of the Expedition was tending to her baby inside of the vehicle when it was struck by the 4-Runner. Moments before the collision the woman had also unbuckled another daughter from her car seat to allow the child to move around while they were parked.

“No one was buckled inside of the Explorer because they were parked while the driver took care of her baby,” McDaniel said, “but the driver was able to brace herself and the infant when she saw him coming in her rear-view mirror.”

The woman already had a scheduled doctor’s appointment for her infant and would be checked out there “as a precaution,” he added.

The 4-Runner received extensive front-end damage in the crash and was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for improper lane travel and not having proof of insurance, McDaniel said.

The Explorer showed rear-end damage but remained operational and was driven from the area.

“Just a reminder for everyone, just make sure you keep any proof of insurance inside your car,” McDaniel said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.