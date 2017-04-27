Carla Tucker

November 13, 1937 — April 25, 2017

Carla Mae Bowen Tucker passed peacefully from this world to be reunited with her husband of 55 years on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Temple View Assisted Living Center with her son, Travis, and daughter, Tiffany, by her side.

Carla was born Nov. 13, 1937, to Wallace Simmons and Florence Elvira Bowen in Grace, Idaho. She is the third of four children with her three brothers, Kay, Gordon and Charles Bowen, preceding her in death. Carla grew up in Grace and Pocatello, Idaho, and moved to Bountiful with her family during her teen years. She graduated from Davis High in 1956 and later met and married her eternal spouse, Paul, and was sealed to him on May 18, 1962, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

She served in Primary Presidencies, as Den Mother, and in many other Church callings as well as being “Room Mother” for school activities in every one of her seven children’s grade school classrooms.

Carla endured the trials and difficulties mortal life has to offer and remained the very definition of “faithful to the end” as she passed from this world with a strong testimony of the plan of salvation and a sure knowledge that families can be together forever.

Carla is survived by her seven children: Maria (Eric) Olson, Shaun (Tami) Tucker, Eric (Dorothy) Tucker, Travis Tucker, Kim (Melissa) Tucker, Tiffany (Paul) Horsley, Tanya (Jesse) Kaiser; 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

We would like to offer a special thanks to the amazing staff and owners at Temple View Assisted Living Center for the loving way they attended to our Mother’s needs in her last few years. Special recognition is also given for the faithful diligence of her son, Travis Tucker, who slept by her side and lovingly took care of her personal needs day and night during the last months, weeks and days of her life. His loving tenderness during this delicate time exemplified the true love of Christ and the meaning of the word charity.

Funeral services

We invite all who wish to pay their respects to join us Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah. Following the services, a light luncheon to gather and reflect on Carla’s life will be held at the St. George LDS Church located at 550 E. 700 South.

