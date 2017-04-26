Man killed instantly in semi rollover

A Beryl man was killed instantly after his semi rolled over on state Route 56, April 26, 2017, Iron County, Utah | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – A 73-year-old Beryl resident was found dead Wednesday after rolling his semitrailer.

Morris Wayne Carter died at about 2:45 p.m. at the scene of the crash on state Route 56 at milepost 20, approximately 45 miles west of Cedar City.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Ryan Bauer, Carter was driving west when his 2002 Peterbilt semitrailer drifted to the right side of the road.

Carter brought the semi back on to the highway before he again veered off, this time to the left side. The driver then overcorrected causing all the weight of the semi that was hauling dirt to shift to the right and roll on its side.

The cab of the truck sustained significant damage in the rollover.

An off-duty Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy from Nevada, who witnessed the crash, told officers he was unclear what caused Carter to swerve either time.

Likewise, investigators do not know why the semi driver veered off the road, Bauer said.

Carter, who was a lone occupant in the semi, was not wearing a seat belt, Bauer said, adding that he suffered significant trauma.

