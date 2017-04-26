Woman taken to hospital following left-turn collision

A woman was taken to the hospital by family members following a collision in the intersection of RIverside Drive and River Road, St. George Police Sgt, Spencer Holmes said, St. George, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The driver of a Jeep Liberty was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a collision in the intersection of River Road and Riverside Drive.

Around 10:25 p.m., the Jeep Liberty was eastbound when it entered the intersection and collided with a Toyota Camry making a left turn, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

As the driver of the Jeep Liberty was nearing her home at the time of the collision, family members soon arrived on scene and took her to Dixie Regional Medical Center for examination. The woman was “pretty shaken up” by the incident, Holmes said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was unharmed and cited for failure to yield on a left turn.

The Jeep Liberty was towed from the scene while the Toyota Camry was driven away.

St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the incident when originally reported.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement at the scene and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.