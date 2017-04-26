Stolen work truck, equipment located in California

ST. GEORGE – A work truck reported stolen earlier this month has been located in California and retrieved by its owner. Unfortunately the individual alleged to have taken the truck has yet to be apprehended.

The theft of a red 1992 Chevrolet S10 loaded with cleaning supplies was reported by St. George News April 14. The truck’s owner, 22-year-old Kelson Erwin who runs Dixie Window Cleaning, asked for the public’s aid in locating his truck as well as the person he suspected to have taken it.

“Not only was my truck stolen from me, but so was my work,” Erwin told St. George News.

Home surveillance footage captured a red 1992 Chevrolet S10 truck being stolen Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. from the owner’s residence located at 255 W. 100 South, St. George, Utah, April 12, 2017 | Image courtesy of Kelson Erwin, St. George News

The person Erwin alleges took the truck was a man that a friend of his gave a temporary job to cleaning windows while Erwin was out of town. Once the job was done the man was dropped off at a church and paid. The man then walked over to Erwin’s home and took his truck.

The action was caught on surveillance cameras Erwin has set up around his home.

Erwin took to social media asking for help soon after.

A few days later he received a call from St. George Police about his truck.

“They told me my vehicle was found on the side of the road by California Highway Patrol and that it had been towed to a tow shop in that area,” Erwin said Monday.

Erwin went to California to retrieve his truck – an experience that left his wallet a little lighter after paying a $450 bill for towing and impound fees on top of travel costs.

“Getting your vehicle stolen is a really painful experience,” he said. “Not only do you lose the vehicle, you have to pay to recover it.”

Still, Erwin has his truck back, as well as the window cleaning equipment that was taken along with it.

As for the man who took Erwin’s truck, he hasn’t been found yet, Erwin said.

St. George News reporter Kimberly Scott contributed to this story.

