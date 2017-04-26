January 26, 1945 — April 18, 2017

Melvin Oval Michael, beloved father and grandfather, age 72, passed away in his home in St. George on April 18, 2017, at 9:30 p.m. He was born on Jan. 26, 1945, to Oval Melvin Michael and Ruth Melvina Michael in St. George, Utah.

Melvin was a lifelong re sident of St. George. He was employed by the RMC food company for 35 years until the company closed its doors in November 2013 after doing business in Southern Utah for more than 70 years.

Melvin enjoyed working and remained loyal to his employer until the end.

He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Greece until he was honorably discharged from the military in March 1966.

Melvin loved his children with all his heart and also his grandchildren. He demonstrated kindness throughout his life and never hesitated to help a stranger. He treated his friends like family and cared deeply for those close to him.

Melvin was a loyal customer of Denny’s Restaurant on North 1000 East since the business opened in 1970, a place where he was loved and thought of as family for the better part of four decades.

He enjoyed spending time in Mesquite, Nevada, where his luck never seemed to run out.

“He is a loved one, and will be missed.”

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Ruth Elizabeth Michael-Staheli and Jana Lytle Michael, and his son, Robert Burke Michael of St. George, as well as his five grandchildren.

Funeral Services

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 28, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. at the LDS chapel located at 85 S. 400 East in St. George.

There will be a viewing at the same location prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery after which lunch will be served at the chapel on 400 East.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.

For complete funeral listings, obituaries and condolences please visit Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah online.

