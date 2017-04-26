Hit-and-run driver takes out light pole, police seek information

Written by Cody Blowers
April 26, 2017
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who hit and severed a light pole on 300 S. Bluff Street Wednesday, St. George, Utah, April 26, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a large metal light pole, breaking it off at the base, before fleeing the scene of the crash Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. St. George Police officers were dispatched to 300 S. Bluff Street where a damaged light pole was lying off to the side of the roadway after the missing driver’s vehicle slammed into it.

A light pole lies on the ground after being struck by a dark blue pickup truck whose driver allegedly fled the scene at 300 S. Bluff Street Wednesday, St. George, Utah, April 26, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

A man working on the roof of a nearby residence told police he heard a loud crashing sound and then turned toward the direction of the noise just as the pole fell onto a dark blue pickup truck, possibly a Ford, the witness said.

The man also told police the pole slammed down onto the rear portion of the pickup truck, leaving a large dent near the tail gate.

Skid marks leading in the direction of the light pole were discovered at the crash site in addition to scattered debris that came off of the truck after impact.

The shattered remains of the light fixture at the top of the severed pole were also found strewn along the roadway.

Repair crews from the City of St. George were on scene at the writing of this report.

Authorities are seeking information regarding this incident and have asked for the public’s help. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the truck or the suspect is asked to call the St. George Communications Center at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

