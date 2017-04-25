University hosts 118th commencement; Class of 2017 by the numbers

File photo of the 2015 Southern Utah University graduation, location not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University is proud to celebrate the Class of 2017 Thunderbirds –1,925 graduates – during the 118th “University Commencement” ceremony on Friday in the Centrum Arena. The keynote address will be given by Bob Schieffer, Emmy Award-winning political journalist from CBS.

Of the 1,925 degrees being conferred this year, 408 will be master’s degrees, 1,130 will be bachelor’s degrees and 371 associate’s degrees, along with 16 certificates.

While the general commencement will be Friday morning, the degrees will be awarded at college convocation ceremonies held Friday afternoon and evening, where students will individually be awarded their diplomas.

The top 10 degrees among these graduates are:

1. Biology

2. Nursing

3. Psychology

4. Accounting

5. Elementary Education

6. General Studies

7. Communication

8. Criminal Justice

9. Human Nutrition

10. Exercise Science

The Class of 2017 features students from 36 states and 16 countries. There are 1,057 females and 868 males, along with 60 married couples, who will celebrate together. The graduates range in age from 17 to 63 years old.

The University will also present four honorary doctorate degrees during the commencement. Bob Schieffer will receive an honorary doctorate in public service for his political news coverage. Honorary doctorates in public service will also be awarded to former SUU interim president Rich Kendell, KSL-TV news anchor and reporter Carole Mikita and past voice of the Utah Summer Games Bill Marcroft.

The commencement will feature remarks from SUU President Scott L Wyatt, along with the Class of 2017 student speaker Sarah Ludlow, a human nutrition major from St. George, Utah. Katelyn Yoakum, an accounting major from Las Vegas, is the SUU 2017 Valedictorian.

Commencement will be streamed live, beginning with the Processional of Graduates 30 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. ceremony opening. It will also air live on SUTV and will be rebroadcast on KUED at a later day and time.

All of Southern Utah University’s graduation ceremonies and festivities are free and do not require tickets, with general admission seating. For additional information about all of this year’s graduation festivities, please visit the SUU website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews