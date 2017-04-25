On the EDge: Simmering below the surface of polygamy

File photo of the FLDS South Dakota compound courtesy of Fox 13 news. File photo of Warren Jeffs, St. George News

OPINION – On the surface, it would appear that things are changing a bit in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints community.

But, like all things FLDS-related, it’s all a matter of context.

So while we hear of community events – from concerts to gatherings in the park and outreach groups to help those trying to leave the polygamous culture – the undercurrent remains swift and disturbing in the polygamous communities.

Kids, described as “hooligans,” continue to take delight in lighting tire fires in the streets of the twin cities along the Utah-Arizona state line.

Among sparse and grudging moves for a more open community, there is still a secretive shroud surrounding it.

And, somehow, justice continues to turn a blind eye to the culture and lifestyle, as evidenced when 10 members and leaders of the FLDS Church copped plea bargains with federal officials after a raid in Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, turned up evidence that they had collected benefits from Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, and turned them over to the church. Instead of jail time and fines, all they had to do was attend a special class on the proper use of government benefits.

The only real loser in the case was interim church leader Lyle Jeffs, who was also charged and released on home confinement while he awaited trial.

Lyle Jeffs, the brother of Warren Jeffs – the FLDS president and prophet who is serving a life-plus term in a Texas prison for engaging in sex with two underage wives – decided to follow his brother’s footsteps and run, using olive oil to slip out of a GPS monitoring device placed on his ankle, and get out of Dodge as quickly as possible. He is still on the run.

Considering the slap on the wrists his co-defendants received it was not the most brilliant of moves and Lyle Jeffs will face additional charges and prison time when the FBI finally pounces on him.

The woes of the FLDS Church spread much wider than a fugitive on the lam, however.

Paragon Contractors, an FLDS-affiliated business, was ordered by a federal judge to pay fines and $200,000 in back wages to children forced to pick pecans illegally.

The precepts of polygamy were struck a blow when the Utah Legislature passed a bill reaffirming the state’s stance on polygamy, although none of the state’s prosecutors seem likely to enforce it.

The feds also gave the community a minor slap on the wrist when although it found the local police force and town officials guilty of discrimination against those few residents of the twin cities who are not church members, it did not disband the police force, ordering “retraining” instead.

The legal troubles continue to stretch far outside of the twin cities.

In South Dakota, where the FLDS has built a scaled-down complex similar to the Yearning For Zion compound in Texas, Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, has asked for an investigation into what is taking place behind the walls of the 140-acre fortress in Custer County where members of the FLDS Church have lived for a decade.

Oddly, during that time there have been no reports of births or deaths within the compound, even though the state requires such reporting. Goodwin’s suggestion, however, was opposed by South Dakota Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson.

How this will play out remains to be seen.

And, in western Canada, two FLDS leaders – Winston Blackmore and James Oler – are currently on trial facing polygamy charges. The case has taken 25 years of investigation, with the final break coming from documents seized when Texas Rangers raided the YFZ compound.

One document shows Blackmore to be “married” to 24 women, with Oler wed to four.

It has been, and will continue to be, argued that the FLDS are merely practicing their religious beliefs, that polygamy is part of their stairway to heaven and eternal bliss.

But, it is not that simple, as the convictions for pedophilia, fraud and other crimes – ranging from abatement of civil rights to murder – are a part of Mormon fundamentalist history, a part of that all-important thing called context.

The morality of polygamy is not on trial here, rather the morality of the overall polygamous lifestyle.

Splitting hairs?

Not really.

We cannot and should not regulate what takes place between consenting adults in the confines of their own home as long as they are not harming each other or infringing on the rights or liberties of others.

But take that step and all bets are off.

And, as we have seen, many have taken that step and married underage girls; denied women their rights; discriminated against others of different faiths; defrauded the government and others out of benefits, goods and services; or abused and illegally used children in the workplace.

We’ve seen the families on television’s reality shows extolling the virtues of their polygamous beliefs and claiming persecution, and maybe in those isolated instances, they are, perhaps, true believers who think that the road to eternal salvation is lined with multiple wives and hordes of children.

But the simple fact is, when those wives and children are abused, when they are supported on the public dime, when they are given no choice in their beliefs or lives, then that is an aberration of the basic liberties and freedoms guaranteed to all.

That only comes, however, when you look beyond the scandalous headlines, go deeper than the titillating stories and check your prurient curiosity at the door.

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

