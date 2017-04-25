New Magleby’s to host St. George Area ‘Meet the Chamber’ luncheon

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Meet the Chamber” luncheon will be Wednesday at the new Magleby’s restaurant located at the Crystal Inn.

Thirty years ago, retired dentist David “Doc” Parkinson had a dream to share truly great food with the world, according to a media release from the Chamber of Commerce. That dream led to the original Magleby’s restaurant, and for over 20 years Doc greeted Magleby’s customers at the door with world-famous breadsticks and a warm welcome.

Thanks to Lenora Parkinson, Doc’s wife of 50 years, Magleby’s dessert recipes have become legendary.

When it comes to life, Doc, who died in 2014, never did anything halfway. Whether it was riding 400,000 miles on his three motorcycles, playing 127 holes of golf in one day or always asking himself “What Would Christ Do?” Doc was an avid life-lover. And that same passion is found in Magleby’s food.

By pushing his limits to always achieve excellence, Doc created a culinary brand where presentation, taste and service are all equally important. Doc’s son, Richard, now manages Magleby’s newest restaurants: Magleby’s at Trivani and The Grotto. Both are located in a historic building on Springville’s Main Street and offer uniquely fantastic dining experiences.