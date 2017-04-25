Man involved in fatal motorcycle crash in gorge identified

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in the Virgin River Gorge, Arizona, over the weekend was released by authorities Tuesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety identified the man as Miguel Angel Rico, 44, of Henderson, Nevada.

ADPS Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Interstate 15 just north of the Cedar Pocket exit around 3:42 p.m. Saturday, ADPS Sgt. John Bottoms said in a text message to St. George News.

Witnesses told Bottoms the rider was traveling at a high rate of speed. Rico died at the scene from injuries sustained when his motorcycle struck a guardrail and crashed.

It was reported another motorcycle was traveling with Rico as well. Someone else had been riding with Rico prior to the accident, however that rider had slowed down a few miles back and stopped once he came upon the wreck, Bottoms said.

Another motorcyclist did pass through the area around the time of the crash but did not stop. This rider is not believed to be related to the incident, he said.

St. George News Reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this story.

Ed. note: The family of the deceased were invited to issue a statement but none was received by the time of publication.

