Skate shop thief strikes, alarm sounds, camera records, police move in

ST. GEORGE — An alleged thief didn’t get far after shattering the front door of a skateboard shop in St. George and helping himself to merchandise inside. Police caught up to the alleged burglar an hour after the break-in and arrested him on theft-related charges.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an alarm at Lip Trix located at 105 N. 500 East, according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

“When I arrived, I saw the main entrance door glass was broken,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

The owner of the shop also arrived on scene subsequent to the alarm, according to the statement.

Upon viewing video surveillance footage of the incident, officers recognized the intruder from a previous incident and were able to positively identify him as 18-year-old Malachi Crenshaw Ball-Pryor, the report stated.

“(Ball-Pryor) was seen breaking the glass with a large rock,” the officer wrote in the statement, “entering the store and taking two skateboards, grip tape and a multi-tool used for skateboards.”

Approximately an hour after the burglary occurred, police located Ball-Pryor in front of the Taco Bell fast food restaurant on St. George Boulevard, according to the statement.

Police further located the stolen property inside Ball-Pryor’s motel room located directly across the street from Lip Trix, the report stated.

Ball-Pryor was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Ball-Pryor of third-degree felony burglary; a class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief; and two class B misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

As this report is published, Ball-Pryor remains in police custody, according to booking information. He is scheduled to appear before Judge John Walton in 5th District Court on May 1.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

