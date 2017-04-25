Lane closures, 24-hour road construction planned for Springdale

Stock composite image, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Road construction coming to Springdale this fall is expected to have a big impact on residents, businesses and tourists but the end result should ease congestion.

The project will fully reconstruct state Route 9 through Springdale to the Zion National Park gate and upgrade bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The Utah Department of Transportation is currently working on plan design, property acquisitions and appraisals for the project.

In addition, the project team is focusing on ways to mitigate impacts to traffic, businesses and residents.

Final design and specifications for the project are expected to be finished by June; contractor bidding is anticipated to take place in June or July.

Construction is expected to last from October 2017 through April 2018.

Because the corridor through Springdale is so narrow, one of the two travel lanes will need to be closed and traffic will be managed with flaggers, UDOT officials said in a written statement.

Crews will be working 24 hours a day to complete the project in the time allowed.

“This means there will be regular nighttime work through the entire duration of the project, from October 2017 to April 2018,” officials said. Noise, dust, light and vibrations will be part of the process.

“We understand that this is an inconvenience to everyone but it is necessary to complete the project before the busy summer tourist season begins,” officials said.

The Springdale construction is part of a larger project that included improvements to SR-9 from Rockville through Springdale. It featured widening the road shoulders between Rockville and Springdale and resurfacing the road in Rockville.

For more information about the project, see the project webpage, call the project hotline at 888-556-0232 or email at sr9@utah.gov.

