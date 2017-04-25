Harry Felder

October 2, 1949 — April 15, 2017

Harry Douglas Felder, 67, returned to his Heavenly Father Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Bloomington, St. George, Utah. He was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Sumter, South Carolina, to Harry Shuler Felder Jr. and Eva Mae Witherspoon-Felder. He was married to Linda Jean Metzendorf-Felder June 12, 1971. They were married in Elloree, South Carolina. Doug was the father of five children, an adventurer, caregiver and entrepreneur. He was married to his forever partner, Linda Felder, for 45 years. Doug Felder was always brainstorming a new business venture to complete with his children. His life was his family.

Doug Felder lost his father at the age of 14 and immediately took on the caregiver role with his older sister for his mother and younger siblings. He worked for Bob and Cookie Metzendorf at the Santee KFC. He joked about how Cookie would fire him, and the next day Bob would rehire him.

He attended Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. He joined the Air Force Reserves and served the military during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and then proceeded to open his first business with his brother Wally’s Waffles.

He moved on to his passion for sales and marketing with a company called Omni/Décor Concepts. This company traveled him around the world to sell playgrounds and interior designs for McDonald’s, and Other Fast Food Chains. He grew with the company which led him to move from South Carolina, to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia and to California with his family. He has traveled to all 50 states, and over 40 countries. He loved his work.

He moved his family back to Elloree, South Carolina, where he bought The Corner Store which he ran with his son Chris Felder and wife Robyn Felder, and later his daughter Carlotta Felder. He ran the Veranda Restaurant with his son Chris and wife Robyn, and daughter Carlotta Felder. He ventured into the logging business with his brother Kenny. His world was about creating businesses with his family.

The day his wife Linda said she wanted to move to be closer to her grandchildren, he sold his businesses and moved her to St. George, Utah. He created a pool company SeaGlass Pools with his oldest son Chris Felder. During the years working in swimming pools, he had all of his sons and grandsons work with him.

Harry Douglas Felder is survived by his mother, Eva Mae Witherspoon Felder; sister, Lucy Nell Felder-Misso; brother, James Kenneth Felder; and sister, Rose Mary Felder. He is also survived by his wife, Linda Jean Metzendorf Felder; daughter, Jennifer Felder; son, Chris (Robyn) Felder; daughter, Carlotta Felder; son, Jacob (Cathie) Felder; son, Ben Felder; grandchildren: Damon Felder-Rudolf, Daylon Walker, Shawn Martin, Shany’e Jones-Martin, Brock Felder, Paige Felder, Wyatt Felder, Ashley Felder, Alyson Felder, Rose Felder and Alex Felder; and his unborn great-granddaughter, Jazyln Rose Felder-Rudolph.

In honor of his wishes, Linda Felder and family will be taking Doug Felder home to Elloree, South Carolina. We will honor the wishes of his mother, Eva Mae, for the services. Doug Felder will be laid to rest in the family plot next to his father.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 29 , at 11 a.m. at the Mulberry LDS Chapel, 3381 S. Mulberry Dr. Bloomington, Utah.

He will forever be in our hearts. TIL WE MEET AGAIN BOBO!

