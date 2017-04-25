Dixie Leavitt

April 15, 1943 — April 20, 2017

Dixie Isabell Wynn Leavitt, 74, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017. Dixie was born April 15, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Eugene Woodrow and Edith Isabell Snarr Wynn.

Dixie married Jeffery Parker in July 1961. They had two children, Charles Jeffery Parker and Kimberly Lynn Parker. Dixie and Jeff later divorced. She married Donald Vinnell Leavitt in the South Jordan Utah LDS Temple on April 17, 1987, and they were sealed for time and eternity.

When Dixie was a child her family moved to Ontario, Oregon, where she was raised on a family farm. Dixie graduated from Ontario High School.

Dixie was a single parent and sole provider for many years with a bookkeeping/accounting occupation.

She loved to ski, travel and learning to play the organ.

In December 1993, Dixie and Don were called to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Barcelona, Spain, where Dixie learned to speak Spanish.

Dixie is survived by her spouse, Donald Leavitt of St. George, Utah; her daughter, Kimberly Bradshaw; Don’s children, Ken (Deborah) Leavitt and Lisa (Jim) Hunt; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and three brothers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Charles, and son-in-law, Scott.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m. in the Green Valley LDS Stake Center, 511 S. Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah.

There will be a viewing Thursday, April 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, and prior to services Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook at ww.spilsburymortuary.com.