Prep baseball: Region 9’s top pitchers, updated

Strikeouts Desert Hills 160 (8.9 per game) Dixie 138 (7.7 per game) Snow Canyon 119 (6.3 per game) Hurricane 100 (5.6 per game) Pine View 87 (4.8 per game) Cedar 65 (4.3 per game)

